by Liam Morgan at the WiZink Centre in Madrid
Karate World Championships: First day of medal action
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: Welcome to the first day of medal action at the Karate World Championships
- 4 hours ago: Full list of finals on day one of medal action
- 4 hours ago: Spain at risk of losing right to host major events, WKF President warns
- 4 hours ago: Egyptian former world champion claims day's first medal with under-68kg bronze
- 4 hours ago: Antunovic takes second over-68kg bronze to earn first World Championships medal
- 4 hours ago: Sakho secures first medal for Spain
- 3 hours ago: African champion seals bronze in women's under-68kg division
- 3 hours ago: Poorshab claims second consecutive World Championships bronze
- 3 hours ago: Aktas ends Iskau's medal dream with under-84kg bronze medal triumph
- 3 hours ago: World champion Lotfy earns under-61kg bronze
- 2 hours ago: Nishimura dominates to claim bronze - the first triumph of many for Japan?
- 2 hours ago: Five-time world champion Aghayev takes under-75kg bronze
- 2 hours ago: Chatziliadou avenges 2016 defeat to clinch over-68kg world title
- 2 hours ago: Horne dethrones reigning champion Ganjzadeh to win over-84kg title
- 1 hour ago: Zaretska beats Isaeva to win under-68kg gold medal
- 1 hour ago: Kvesic crowned world under-84kg champion after opponent unable to compete
- 1 hour ago: Prekovic maintains elimination round form to clinch world under-61kg title
- 1 hour ago: Banaszczyk upsets German favourite in under-55kg final
- 1 hour ago: Ghoncheh overcomes Busa in tense yet entertaining under-75kg final
- 49 minutes ago: Bronze for Spain in opening Para karate bout
- 36 minutes ago: Rebato wins all-Spanish men's intellectually impaired final
- 18 minutes ago: Ebrahim claims women's visually impaired title
View latest updates