China celebrated double gold in the men’s and women’s air pistol events at the Asian Airgun Championships and Asian Shotgun Championships today in Kuwait City.

Chinese success in the men’s 10 metres air pistol event was achieved by Wu Jiayu, who produced a strong display throughout the competition.

He scored a total of 240.5 points in the elimination event to emerge as the gold medallist.

Wu saw off the challenge of his compatriot Huang Junzhi, who finished on 238.9 points.

An all-Chinese podium was rounded off by Zhang Hao after he was the penultimate shooter eliminated on 219.1 points.

Singapore's Teh Xiu Hong won a silver medal in the 10 metres air pistol event behind Chinese teenager Jiang Ranxin at the Asian Airgun Championships and Asian Shotgun Championships today in Kuwait City ©ISSF

Further Chinese medal success came in the women’s event, as 18-year-old Jiang Ranxin scored 243.3 points to emerge as the clear winner.

Her closest rival was Singapore’s Teh Xiu Hong, the silver medallist with a score of 235.3 points.

The medal positions were rounded off by China’s Li Xue on 215.9 points.

The junior air pistol events are scheduled to take place tomorrow, along with the start of the women’s trap competition.