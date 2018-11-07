Spain shook off a late arrival to clinch the team trials title as the International Cycling Union (UCI) Urban Cycling World Championships began in Chengdu.

The team trials final took place after the Opening Ceremony of the second edition of the Championships in the Chinese city bringing together trials, mountain bike eliminator and BMX freestyle disciplines.

Men’s elite 26 and 20 inch riders featured in the team event, along with junior riders in both of the categories.

Most teams were completed by women’s elite trials riders.

Spain, who arrived the day before competition, saw their challenge headed by Sergi Llongueras and Alejandro Montalvo.

They scored 150 points each in the men’s elite 26 inch and junior 20 inch events respectively.

Marti Aran, Ion Areitio and Irene Caminos completed the Spanish team, helping them to achieve a final score of 580 points.

Individual trials competitions are scheduled to begin tomorrow ©UCI

They ended just 20 points clear of second-placed Germany, with Dominik Oswald and Noah Sandritter contributing 150 and 140 points respectively to their final tally.

The bronze medal was earned by France, who managed to achieve a tally of 520 points in the competition.

Early rounds of the individual trials events are due to take place tomorrow, with cross-country eliminator qualification and finals being held the following day.

France’s Titouan Perrin-Ganier and Switzerland’s Kathrin Stirnemann are the reigning men’s and women’s champions in cross-country eliminator.

Individual trials finals are due to be held on Saturday (November 10), as Spain’s Abel Mustieles and Jack Carthy of Britain aim to defend their 20 and 26 inch crowns respectively.

Germany’s Nina Reichenbach is the defending champion in the women’s trials event.

Semi-finals of the BMX Freestyle events will take place on the same day, prior to the finals on Sunday (November 11) as the World Championships draw to a close.