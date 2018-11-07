Qualifying rounds for the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships are underway Saint Petersburg with hosts Russia and China dominating.

A group of 24 participants qualified from both the men's and women's trampoline event at the Sports and Concert Complex in the Russian ity.

In the men's trampoline event, Lei Gao of China came first in qualifying with a total score of 114.700 points.

Russia's Dmitrii Ushakov scored 113.680 points to qualify second and Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus was third with 113.275.

Yana Pavlova of Russia qualified first in the women' trampoline competition after scoring 107.180 points.

China's Zhu Xueying came second with 106.425 points and compatriot Liu Lingling scored 105.805 to finish third in qualifying.

Mikhail Zalomin 🇷🇺 launched his bid to defend his Double Mini world title by taking first in qualification Wednesday at the #Trampoline World Championships with 76.300.

A total of eight gymnasts in the men's double mini trampoline and women's tumbling events qualified, with a limit of two participants qualifying from each country.

In the men's double mini trampoline, Mikhail Zalomin of Russia qualified first with a score of 76.300 points, while fellow Russian Vasilii Makarskii was second with 75.100.

Alejandro Bernardez of Spain qualified third after scoring 74.100 points.

Jia Fangfang of China topped qualification in the women's tumbling event, scoring 71.600 points.

Tachina Peeters of Belgium came second with 67.600 points and Russia's Viktoriia Danilenko qualified in third with 67.300.

Tomorrow is due see the qualification rounds for the women's and men's synchronised trampoline events, as well as the qualifiers for the women's double mini trampoline and men's tumbling competitions.