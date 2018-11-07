Paralympic silver medallist Lisa Bunschoten led a Dutch clean sweep of the women's banked slalom SB-LL2 event as the World Para Snowboard World Cup season opened in Dubai.

Bunschoten, a Paralympic silver medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, clocked a best run of 38.35sec to claim victory during the first winter sport event to be held in Dubai.

Renske Van Beek did enough for second place having produced a quickest time of 42.53, while Anne Garttener took the bronze medal at the indoor venue at Ski Dubai.

Pyeongchang 2018 snowboard cross silver medallist Chris Vos continued the Dutch success, winning the men's banked slalom SB-LL1 competition with a best time of 34.37.

Bruno Bosnjak of Croatia was 3.69 seconds adrift in second place, while Austrian Reinhold Schett was the recipient of the bronze medal.

Australia also enjoyed two victories on the opening day of the 2018-2019 season.

The event was held at the indoor Ski Dubai venue ©Twitter

Sean Pollard landed the first Australian gold medal today, winning the men's SB-UL in 34.46.

Pollard's time saw him edge Austrian Patrick Mayrhoffer, who took the silver medal having finished in 34.94.

Simon Patmore added another medal for Australia with a bronze medal.

In the men's SB-LL2 event, Ben Tudhope emerged victorious, stopping the clock at 31.96, forcing China's Sun Qi to settle for the silver medal.

Zach Miller of the United States earned the bronze medal.

The event in Dubai is due conclude with the second day of racing tomorrow.