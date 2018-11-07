Australian Breeana Walker claimed an historic victory as she won the first International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) women's monobob event in Lillehammer.

Walker triumphed in the Norwegian city, which hosted the 1994 Winter Olympic Games, with a combined time of 1min 57.95sec over the two runs.

Karlien Sleper of The Netherlands finished second, 0.38 seconds adrift of Walker, while Margot Boch of France did enough for third.

A total of 12 rookie bobsleigh pilots from seven nations, who used sleds provided by the IBSF, competed in the event at the Lillehammer Sliding Centre.

The event was held at the Lillehammer Sliding Centre ©Getty Images

The competition was the first held in the discipline since it was added to the 2022 Winter Olympic programme in Beijing by the International Olympic Committee in July.

It came despite the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Executive Committee voting in favour of including four-woman bobsleigh rather than monobob, which President Ivo Ferriani was thought to prefer, earlier this year.

A second monobob event is scheduled to take place in Park City in the United States next week.

It comes as the IBSF attempt to continue the development of the discipline prior to Beijing 2022.