New Zealand duo Jo Edwards and Shannon McIlroy reached the women's and men's final respectively at the World Bowls Champion of Champions event in Australia.

Edwards Alyani Jamil of Malaysia for the women's title, while McIlroy of New Zealand will meet Tony Cheung of Hong Kong in the men's finals.

Edwards progressed after beating Tammy Tham of Singapore 10-1, 10-2 at St Johns Park Bowling Club in New South Wales.

Tham had won her elimination round game against Anne Nunes of the United States 6-5, 4-10, 3-1 to set up her meeting with Edwards.

Jamil's opponent, Dee Hoggan of Scotland, had triumphed against Marietjie van der Bergh of Namibia 8-6, 11-5 in her elimination round game to progress to the semi-final.

Shannon McIlroy of New Zealand will meet Tony Cheung of Hong Kong in the final of the men's competition of the World Bowls Champion of Champions event ©Getty Images

Jamil then beat Hoggan 10-3 8-5.

In the men's competition, McIlroy won against Ejoy Redzuan of Malaysia 7-6, 10-6.

Redzuan had beaten Clive McGreal 3-8, 8-5, 4-1 to set up the tie with McIlroy.

Cheung beat Martyn Rice of Scotland 8-2 7-6 in his elimination round to reach the semi-final against Lee Schraner of Australia.

He then overcame Schraner 6-7 9-6 3-2 to progress to the final.

The finals will take place tomorrow as the competition comes to a conclusion.