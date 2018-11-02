Officials from across the sporting world and beyond attended a memorial service in Lausanne today to pay tribute to Patrick Baumann following the well-respected administrator's sudden death earlier this month.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) counterpart Horacio Muratore were among those to join Baumann's family at the Cathedral of Notre Dame.

Representatives from the Global Association of International Sports Federations and the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee - bodies of which Baumann was President - were also in attendance.

Bach, Muratore, Lausanne Mayor Grégoire Junod, Canton of Vaud State Councillor Philippe Leuba and Swiss Federal Council Member and Sports Minister Guy Parmelin all gave speeches at the service.

The IOC President said the world was "still in shock and mourning" following Baumann's death at the age of 51 at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on October 13.

Bach added that the continuing grief had prevented the Olympic Movement from appointing Baumann's successors in his many sporting roles.

As well as his positions with the IOC, GAISF, Lausanne 2020 and FIBA, where he served as secretary general for 16 years, Baumann also sat on the World Anti-Doping Agency Executive Committee and was Coordination Commission chair for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

In addition, he was a Council member of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

FIBA President Horacio Muratore said Patrick Baumann had left a huge void for sport ©FIBA

"We have had some time to reflect on what has happened," said Bach.

"And yet, it seems that it is only now becoming clear what a void he has left in the hearts of so many people and in the entire Olympic Movement.

"We are all still under shock.

"Even though some time has passed, our hearts and minds are still filled with too much grief, preventing us from taking the necessary decision to appoint a worthy successor to his many roles.

"We owe it to Patrick and we will carry on his work in the same spirit of cooperation and unity.

"In this way, we will carry on his legacy."

Baumann passed away at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack on the Youth Olympic Park.

The Swiss official had attended a sport climbing demonstration before he collapsed and was rushed to the Argerich Hospital, where he died a short while later.

His shock death triggered an outpouring of emotion and tributes to a man tipped as a future IOC President.

A separate memorial service, attended by IOC members and those present in Buenos Aires, took place in Argentina's capital on October 14.

IOC President Thomas Bach was among those to give a speech at the service in Lausanne ©FIBA

"Through this act of remembrance, the spirit of Patrick continues to live on in all our hearts," Bach added.

"Let us remember that even in this time of mourning and sadness, we should also celebrate Patrick's life.

"We are grateful for his great contribution to make the world a better place through sport.

"We are grateful he was with us and can call him a true friend.

"Let us celebrate the spirit of friendship and optimism because these are the values Patrick personified.

"This is what Patrick wants us to do, and I know how much he will appreciate this celebration of the Olympic values."

In his speech at the service, Muratore said Baumann had "made his mark in the history of FIBA and that of world basketball".

"In all duties he performed, Patrick was a leader, a visionary who always brought to light new ideas that would advance sport," he said.

"He had become an essential pillar of the sport and Olympic Movement, as he felt strongly that sport had the power to change lives.

"The best way to honour Patrick is to continue his legacy.

"Of course, the leader leaves behind a huge void, as the sport owes him so much.

"But the man will be missed even more.

"Rest in peace, Patrick."