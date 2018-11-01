Iran held a number of country-wide Para sport exhibitions and workshops to celebrate National Paralympic Day.

A total of 60,000 Iranian students with impairments tried their hand at sports such as boccia, sitting volleyball, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, archery and goalball.

Non-Paralympic sports such as chess, darts and tug of war were also on offer.

In attendance were many of Iran's 2018 Asian Para Games medalists, as well as sports officials and coaches.

"We are pleased to witness the participation of 60,000 at Iran’s 11th National Paralympic Day," said Dr. Majid Ghadami, Iran’s deputy Minister of Education.

"This is a great day which provides an opportunity to make our targeted group familiar with the Paralympic Movement.

"Our message to their families is ‘confidence and hope'."

Iran finished third in the medal table at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta ©Getty Images

Iran have had high success recently, finishing third in the Asian Para Games in Jakarta with 51 gold medals.

They had finished 15th at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with eight golds.

National Paralympic Day has since been included in Iran's national calender having been celebrated in the country since 2003.

It has been included on the national calendar by a Presidential order in 2016.