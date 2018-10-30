Nanjing will host the World Skate Park Skateboarding World Championships from tomorrow - an event described as a "historic" first step towards Olympic qualification.

Both park and street skateboarding will make their Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games after being approved in 2016 by the International Olympic Committee.

The action in Nanjing will be the first chance athletes have to stake their claim for a place in the Japanese capital in just under two years' time.

They will battle for seeding as skateboarding moves into its Olympic qualification phase on January 1.

Competition will take place at Fish-mouth Wetlands in the Chinese city, a new Olympic-certified park terrain skate park.

The venue hosted the 2014 SportsLab at the Summer Youth Olympic Games, as well as the 2017 World Skate Vert World Championships.

Park skateboarding will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The top qualifiers from both the men's and women's events this week will reach the semi-finals alongside the finalists from the Park Series Finals held last week in Suzhou, another Chinese city.

An Opening Ceremony will begin proceedings tomorrow before the women's qualification begins.

Women's semi-finals and finals will be held on Thursday (November 1) before the men's qualifiers begin the following day.

The men's semi-finals and final will conclude the event on Saturday (November 3).