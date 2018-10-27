Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) President Julie Dussliere was "impressed" by the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games Organising Committee's preparations after visiting Peru's capital.

Dussliere visited Lima with International Paralympic Committee (IPC) members for the seventh Co-ordination Commission.

This consisted of three days of meetings and tours of the Athlete Village and competition venues.

"Overall, we left Lima impressed at the ongoing work of the Organising Committee and their enthusiasm for staging successful Parapan American Games," Dussliere said.

"The infrastructure elements of the project are coming along nicely and set new benchmarks for accessibility in Peru; the Athlete Village is close to completion and the Videna complex in the heart of the city - which will host many sports including athletics, swimming, cycling and wheelchair basketball - is unrecognisable from what we saw 10 months ago.

"These venues will certainly leave tangible legacies."

Despite the encouraging signs, Dussliere added that there was still work to be done.

Americas Paralympic Committee President Julie Dussliere visited Lima to see preparations for the 2019 Parapan American Games, including a tour of the Athlete Village ©Lima 2019

"Away from the infrastructure projects, a lot of work still needs to be done in some key areas and there is not a moment to waste in terms of preparations," she said.

"Lima is a city world renowned for its levels of traffic and the delivery of a strong and accessible transport plan is essential and a top priority for every client attending the Games.

"With more than a quarter of a million tickets to sell, the production of a ticketing plan, sales strategy and campaign also needs to be delivered if the objective of full venues is to be achieved.

"Realistically, the Organising Committee has only five months left before it switches from the planning and preparation phase into Games operational mode with the hosting of test events and the delivery of the Games themselves.

"A great deal of work needs to be completed before then.

"We remain confident that Lima 2019 will deliver excellent Games and Games that will act as a catalyst for change in Peru, making the country a better and more inclusive place for all citizens."

The Lima 2019 Parapan American Games will take place between August 23 and September 1.

The competition is expected to attract 1,980 athletes competing in 17 sports.