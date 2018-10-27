United States' Tony Finau will head into the final round of the World Golf Championships in Shanghai with a three shot lead over his nearest challengers.

The overnight leader enjoyed another successful round on the Sheshan International Golf Course in the Chinese city.

He carded a two-under par round of 70 to preserve his advantage over the field.

The American had at one stage looked likely to relinquish the leadership to England's Justin Rose.

Rose, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion, was impressive for much of his round but faltered on the final two holes.

A double bogey on the 17th was followed by a bogey on the last, having found water on the last hole of the round.

Rose finished with a two-under-par round, which kept the English defending champion three shots behind the leader.

He shares second place with Americans Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.

The latter had produced a three-under-par round to boost his chances of success.

Justin Rose is one of three players to share second place ©Getty Images

England's Tommy Fleetwood slipped back to fifth with the American Andrew Putnam, having remained on eight-under-par.

All three of the 2018 major winners, 10 of the victorious European Ryder Cup team and five previous champions are competing at the final World Golf Championship tournament of the year.

The opening three World Golf Championship events of 2018 have all been won by American players.

Phil Mickelson emerged as the winner of the first tournament in Mexico, while Bubba Watson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Justin Thomas then triumphed at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone.