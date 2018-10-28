World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) has announced that its first "Hanmadang", the name for a festival of the sport, has been postponed until March 2019.

The launch of the event had been due to take place in Greek capital Athens from today through to Monday (October 29).

But WTE has re-scheduled it to early next year, citing the lack of opportunity for teams and athletes to confirm their attendance, owing to the short amount of time provided for registration, as the pivotal reason for the amendment.

"Thus, in order to meet athletes' request, the decision that was made was to move the first European Taekwondo Hanmadang date to March 2019," a statement from the continental governing body reads.

"Regarding the already registered participants, kindly be informed that your registration in Hanmadang remains as it is.

"Also, all the accommodation bookings made through the official hotels of the event will be reimbursed.

"Further information on the exact dates of the event will be announced in due time."

The creation of "Hanmadang" follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) being signed by WTE and the Kukkiwon - the World Taekwondo headquarters - in March.

The Seoul-based Kukkiwon is the official taekwondo governing organisation set-up by South Korea's Government.

At the time of the MoU's signing, the Kukkiwon said it wanted to "spread out the function of martial arts through Hanmadang which could attract the whole of taekwondo such as self-defence, jump-kicking, taekwondo aerobics and so on".

Officials have since visited the WTE headquarters in Athens to discuss the festival and visit potential locations.

"The first European Kukkiwon Taekwondo Hanmadang 2018 will host and present the genuine taekwondo spirit, highlight its skills and techniques, attracting people from within and outside Europe," a previous WTE statement reads.

"Spectators will have the chance to watch a taekwondo show of unparalleled excellence, within a holistic demonstration of the taekwondo tradition worldwide."

Founded on May 2, 1976, WTE has 50 Member National Associations and with that number is the largest continental union of World Taekwondo.