The International Modern Pentathlon Union's Biathle-Triathle World Championships will get underway tomorrow in Hurghada in Egypt.

Both biathle and triathle are non-Olympic variants of modern pentathlon.

Biathle is a run-swim-run event while triathle is a swim-run-shoot discipline.

Running in Hurghada will take place on a mixed surface of pavement and sand with swimming taking place in the Red Sea.

Fifty "hit and miss" homologated targets will be set-up for the laser-gun shooting element.

All competitions will get underway at the main beach of Sahl Hasheesh.

Biathle combines swimming and running ©UIPM

The biathle mixed relay will start proceedings tomorrow before the triathle mixed relay on Friday (October 26).

Individual triathle will take place on Saturday (October 27) before individual biathle concludes the event on Sunday (October 28).

Close to 300 athletes from 24 countries are due to take part.

Viveiro in Spain hosted last year's World Championships.

The Czech Republic won both of the individual biathle titles, with Tomáš Svoboda taking the men's crown and Eliška Přibylová the women's.

South Africa's Pieter Oosthuizen won the men's triathle crown with the women's gold clinched by France's Julie Belhamri.