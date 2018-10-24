International Ski Federation (FIS) President Gian Franco Kasper believes Seefeld is "fully ready" to host the 2019 Nordic World Ski Championships following the final inspection visit to the Austrian resort.

A two-day visit which concluded today saw Seefeld given the "green light" to stage the flagship event from February 19, according to the FIS Coordination Group overseeing preparations.

Nearly 80 people attended in all, including officials from the FIS, local organisers, politicians and broadcasters.

Delegations from the next two Championships in Oberstdorf in Germany in 2021 and Planica in Slovenia in 2023 were also present as part of a knowledge sharing programme.

All of the sporting venues for the event - which features cross-country, ski jumping and Nordic combined - were visited.

The main stadium and cross-country tracks in Seefeld are said to be nearing completion just in time for the first snowfall of the winter.

Ski jumping will be held at the Bergisel Stadium in Innsbruck, which hosts a leg of the prestigious Four Hills tournament.

A full update on preparations was provided by Seefeld 2019 to the group.

Cross-country action in Seefeld, which is preparing to host the Nordic World Ski Championships ©Getty Images

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for the Championships with a newly-renovated railway station also operational.

"Seefeld is fully ready to deliver an excellent World Championship in February and March," said Kasper.

"The organisers have worked to ensure not only top conditions for athletes, teams, media and visitors, but to also ensure that there is a defined and active legacy for the entire region from hosting the World Championships.

"I was especially heartened to see the ticket sales status with more than three months until the Opening Ceremony as a good atmosphere on site is always one of the key elements to a memorable World Championship."

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis added: "From an operational perspective for Seefeld 2019, the logistics that were tested during last season's FIS World Cup competitions have now been optimised and there is a highly dedicated organising team in place.

"With strong support from the local, regional and national authorities alongside the stakeholders and Championship partners, all main elements are in place to deliver outstanding FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2019 in Seefeld in a few months."