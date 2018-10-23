UK Sport has announced that it has released further funding ring-fenced for British Basketball to help athletes to compete on the world stage.

In May, the United Kingdom's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced £500,000 ($649,810/€566,243) of funding would go to British basketball.

A total of £195,000 ($253,258/€220,711) was invested at that time to ensure that athletes could compete at World Cup qualifying games in June and July.

UK Sport have now released a further £110,570 ($143,607/€125,130) for two senior women's and men's matches in November and February.

If British Basketball can demonstrate a clear commercial plan and a sustainable financial forecast, they are set to receive a a further installment of £102,186 ($132,730/€115,633) in November.

British basketball are receiving further funding from UK Sport to all athletes to participate in two senior women's and men's matches in November and February ©GB Basketball

"At the request of Government, UK Sport has worked to support British Basketball in finding a solution to enable GB athletes to compete," Liz Nicholl, chief executive of UK Sport, said.

"It is important that British Basketball continues to work to demonstrate it can deliver on its financial, governance and inspirational impact commitments."

The sport had not previously received UK Sport funding due to a focus on sports deemed most likely to produce major international medals and governance disputes between British Basketball and different bodies from England, Scotland and Wales.

“We are pleased to receive this additional funding to support GB basketball," Maurice Watkins the chair of British Basketball Federation, added.

"We know that basketball changes lives and enhances communities, and we know from our partners in England, Scotland and Wales just how much basketball is growing in popularity, and what it means to people of all ages.

"This additional financial injection will help us to continue to develop the impact of our sport on people and communities across the country, while allowing our best athletes to continue competing at the highest level."