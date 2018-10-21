Hosts Australia dominated the final day of the X Games in Sydney, claiming three of the four gold medals on offer.

Among the home nation's trio of victors at the Sydney Olympic Park's Spotless Stadium was Ryan Williams in the BMX big air competition.

Best known for throwing scooter tricks on the Nitro Circus tour, Williams proved his BMX prowess by landing a nothing front bikeflip over the gap, to a frontflip flair at 11 feet, three inches.

It secured him an unrivalled score of 92.00 points and his first X Games medal of any colour.

Two-time defending champion James Foster of the United States finished second with 90.33 points.

Fellow American Mykel Larrin rounded out the podium, winning his second big air bronze medal with 87.00 points.

Jarryd McNeil and Corey Creed continued Australia's dominance by landing the respective gold and silver medals in the moto X best whip event.

McNeil successfully defended his title from July's X Games Minneapolis with 96.00 points.

In doing so, he became the most successful Australian athlete in X Games history with seven gold medals.

Creed finished second with 92.00 points, while the US's Axell Hodges came third with 91.00.

🥇@jarrydmcneil wins gold in Moto X Best Whip at #XGames Sydney 2018! 🥇https://t.co/mko8mBSXwB — X Games (@XGames) 21 October 2018

There was also success for Australia in the moto X best trick competition as Rob Adelberg took home the gold medal with a no-handed front flip that earned him 94.66 points.

France's Tom Pagès, the winner of yesterday’s moto X freestyle event, finished second with 91.66 points.

Australia's Josh Sheehan, the moto X freestyle runner-up, completed the top three with 90.66 points.

Heavy rains had earlier threatened to compromise the moto X course.

Today's one other winner was the US's Nyjah Huston in the men’s skateboard street competition, defending his title from X Games Minneapolis.

Huston posted what proved to be a winning run of 94.33 points on his first attempt, only to raise his score slightly to 96.00 on a victory lap for run three.

Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler, the X Games Minneapolis bronze medallist, finished second with 92.66 points.

Australia’s Shane O’Neill came third with 92.00 points.