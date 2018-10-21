Rome in Italy and Abidjan in Ivory Coast have been named as hosts of the 2019 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) European and African Football Championships respectively.

IBSA made the announcement and said both competitions will offer qualifying spots for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rome will host the European event from September 15 to 24, while the African Championships will go ahead in Abidjan from November 15 to 26.

The chair of IBSA's Blind Football Committee Ulrich Pfisterer said they were "delighted" to award Italy and Ivory Coast the events.

"Italy staged a very successful European Championships in Loano in 2013 whilst the Ivory Coast will host the Africa Championships for the first time," he said.

"We are expecting some impressive performances from players as they go for titles, and also compete with the clock ticking down to Tokyo 2020.

Russia beat Spain in the final of the last European Championships on penalties ©IBSA

"I would like to thank both Local Organising Committees for their bids and commitment to delivering two top-class events."

The President of the Italian Sports Federation for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Sandro Di Girolamo, said they were "proud" to be named as hosts.

"It will take place in the Centre of Paralympic Preparation, a world class venue where we will organise the event drawing from our national and international experience in this field," he said.

"We are pleased to have you in Italy and to introduce you to Italian sport as well as our culture and history."



The European event will feature 10 teams, while eight countries are expected to compete in the African Championships.

Both the gold and silver medallists from Rome will qualify for Tokyo 2020 as will the winning team from Abidjan.



The last European Championships were held in Berlin in 2017, when Russia claimed the title after beating Spain 4-3 on penalties.

Praia in Cape Verde hosted the African Championships in the same year, at which Morocco overcame Mali 8-1 to secure the title.