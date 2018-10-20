Japan's Kento Momota and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen will compete in the final of the men's competition at the Badminton World Federation Denmark Open.

Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei and Saina Nehwal of India make up the women's final after the last four matches were played today.

World champion Momota was a 21-16, 21-12 winner against defending champion Kidambi Srikanth of India at the Super 750 World Tour competition at the Odense Sports Park.

In the other men's semi-final, Chou did not let Denmark's Anders Antonsen take advantage of playing on a home court, beating the Dane 19-21, 21-11, 21-12.

Saina Newhal won against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to reach the final of the BWF Denmark Open ©Getty Images

Top seed Tai won the first women's semi-final against China's He Bingjiao 21-14, 21-12.

Newhal then eased past Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-11, 21-12 to set up the women's final.

The finals will take place tomorrow on the concluding day of action.