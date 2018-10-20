Matteo Trentin of Italy won the fifth stage of the International Cycling Union Tour of Guangxi in China with compatriot Gianni Moscon still in the lead overall.

Trentin out-sprinted Germany's Pascal Ackermann, the winner of stage two, and Japser Stuyven of Belgium to finish in 4 hours 54mins 34secs.

Ackermann came second for Bora-Hansgrohe with Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo third, both on the same time.

It was Trentin's first victory since becoming European road race champion at the 2018 European Cycling Championships in Glasgow in August.

A number of the front group of riders were involved in a crash 300 metres from the finish line, which Trentin managed to avoid.

"It was really good today, we knew that if we did the climb hard then the top sprinters would be tired to do the sprint," the Mitchelton-Scott rider said.

"Luka Mezgec did a great lead-out but unfortunately crashed but not from his fault.

"I am really happy because it is my first win with the team and my first win in the European kit before the end of the season.

"Let's see tomorrow, because tomorrow is similar to today so if somebody wants to go super hard on the climb again then we are going to be there again."

The route for the fifth stage of the Tour of Guangxi in China, which took place over 212.2 kilometres ©Tour of Guangxi

The fifth stage was the longest of the tour, with participants cycling 212.2 kilometres from Liuzhou to Guilin.

With the grand finale in Guilin tomorrow, Moscon remains the overall leader on 16:57.03.

Austria's Felix Großschartner of Austria and Bora-Hansgrohe is second, nine seconds adrift.

"The last stage will be another hard one for us although today's went without any problem," the Team Sky man said.

"Our team is strong and we’ll keep racing the same way."