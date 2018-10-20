Prince Harry has opened the 2018 Invictus Games during a ceremony at the Sydney Opera House that was delayed for an hour by thunderstorms.

The event, founded by the British Royal Family member, is for injured, wounded or sick members of the armed forces.

Prince Harry, accompanied by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a Games ambassador and three athletes, climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge to raise the Invictus flag on the eve of the fourth edition of the Games.

"Invictus has become about the example of service and dedication our competitors have provided to the world," he said.

"Our Invictus family has turned these Games into a symbol of strength, honour and optimism for a new generation."

Sydney is hosting the fourth edition of the Invictus Games ©Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took in the first event of the Games - the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour.

The 12-nation competition comprised three different challenges, testing driving skills, navigational ability, and observation and teamwork to determine the winning nation.

The canoe slalom was held in a bespoke water tank full of colour-coded gates, followed by a precision zone and a smart cones event.

Teamwork and accuracy is considered more important than speed in the event that reflects the importance of driving across the armed forces.

France’s Cedric Arci and Mickael Ranchin won the gold medal, while Australia’s Craig McGrath and Scott Reynolds took the silver and Great Britain’s Daniel Bingley and Mark Perkins claimed the bronze.

Ranchin explained how important the Invictus Games has been for him.

"I was wounded three years ago by an IED (improvised explosive device) and my leg was destroyed," he said.

"This is the final part of my recovery journey.

"I'm taking part in lots of sports through the week and can't wait.

"We enjoy this moment with everyone, our family and friends to share the Invictus spirit."

Brilliant day at the #Jaguarlandrover #DrivingChallenge, 1st medal event of #InvictusGames2018 Sydney. @WeAreInvictus patron, The Duke of Sussex & HRH The Duchess of Sussex, met competitors & awarded medals. pic.twitter.com/4AHQowhs1g — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) 20 October 2018

Prince Harry presented the medals and also tested his driving skills on the children's remote-control car course.

Archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sailing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis are the sports on the programme.

Eighteen countries are competing, including Australia, Britain, United States, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Venues at the Sydney Olympic Park, which was used during the 2000 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, will be utilised throughout the event.

The Games will conclude on October 27.