Danish city Frederiksberg has been awarded the hosting rights to the 2019 European Mixed Team Badminton Championships.

It will be the first time that Frederiksberg, which is typically treated as a part of Copenhagen, has staged a European Badminton Championships.

Denmark has previously hosted the biennial European Mixed Team Championships on two occasions with the 1996 and 2008 editions having taken place in Herning.

Next year’s event will be the first time that only the best eight teams in Europe compete for glory.

"I am sure we will have a lot of high-quality matches and a great atmosphere in the venue," Badminton Europe general secretary Brian Agerbak said.

"We are very happy that Badminton Denmark is hosting these Championships.

"When organised by Badminton Denmark, we are always sure they we will have a very well organised event.

"And being so close to Copenhagen means that we expect there to be run on the tickets as well.

"We are excited."

Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen helped Denmark successfully defend their European Mixed Team Badminton Championships title last year ©Badminton Europe/Ben Phelan

Badminton Denmark chief executive Bo Jensen added: "When we got the option to host the 2019 European Mixed Team Championships, we of course said yes.

"The ambition of Badminton Denmark is to be a badminton powerhouse and we will always like to host tournaments for the best players.

"One of the ways we can build on our vision to be a powerhouse is also to host the major events like a European Championships."

The 2019 European Mixed Team Championships are due to take place from February 11 to 17.

Last year, Denmark successfully defended their title after easily beating Russia in the final in Polish town.

The Danes did not drop a single set in the gold medal game’s three matches.

Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen got them off to the best possible start as they saw off Russia's Ivan Sozonov and Ekaterina Bolotova 24-22, 21-10.

Anders Antonsen then breezed past Russia's Anatoliy Yartsev 21-7, 21-8 in the men’s singles and victory was secured when Line Kjaersfeldt overcame Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-15, 21-15 in the women’s singles.

