International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe has accepted an invitation to become a Tokyo 2020 Executive Board member.

Watanabe was asked to take up the role by Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori, who he was meeting to convey the news about his recent election as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Also present at the gathering was Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō.

Watanabe stated that he would like to serve as a bridge between the IOC, the FIG and Tokyo 2020, and also expressed his desire to contribute towards the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in two years’ time.

The Japanese businessman was among the nine elected as members of the IOC at its Session in Buenos Aires earlier this month.

Morinari Watanabe, centre, has met with Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori, right, and chief executive Toshirō Mutō, left ©Tokyo 2020

He received 76 votes.

Earlier this year, Watanabe visited North Korea to discuss helping the country with their preparations for Tokyo 2020.

He travelled to Pyongyang along with deputy secretary general Nicolas Buompane from July 12 to 14.

The two officials discussed topics including organisation of coaching and judging courses in the country and the development of gymnastics disciplines.

It was the first time an FIG President had visited North Korea.