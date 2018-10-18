The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) organised a sports clinic in the capital Suva for young girls to encourage them to participate in sport and stay healthy.

The clinic was funded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through its Olympic solidarity fund.

The participants primarily practiced their rugby skills.

"With this programme it gives an opportunity to students to involve themselves in the field of rugby and to be fit and healthy," Hamidan Bibi, chairperson of the FASANOC Women in Sports Commission and for­mer Fiji women tennis champion said.

"This programme is to raise awareness in using rugby as a teaser sport for minority students.

"There are schools in Fiji that fo­cuses more on academic without the health and fitness of a child, so this is one of the main reasons why we want to host a clinic."

A sports clinic was held in the Fiji capital Sava teaching young girls rugby skills ©FASANOC

"This clinic is just a matter of try­ing to educate them about the im­portance of sports," clinic official and former rugby star Seremaia Bai, who scored 321 points in 53 Test matches for Fiji, added.

"This clinic is to give them a healthy and a good lifestyle as well.”

The importance of using sport to empower women and girls has been emphasised by the Olympic Movement and Agenda 2020.

FASANOC's Women in Sports Commission works to ensure that it follows this vision by increasing sport and fitness opportunities for girls and women around Fiji.