Dutch rower Corne de Koning has won the International Paralympic Committee's Athlete of the Month award for September after finishing an unbeaten season at the World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

De Koning won the PR2 men's single sculls title at the flagship event and topped an online poll for the monthly honour.

He also became the first Para-rower to win double gold in two boat classes at the World Championships after also winning the PR2 mixed double sculls.

De Koning partnered Annika van der Meer to win that event.

The Dutch rower received 46 per cent of the public vote to win the September award.

Corne de Koning partnered Annika van der Meer in the PR2 double sculls ©Annika van der Meer/Twitter

British triathlete Lauren Steadman was second with 31 per cent and Danish dressage rider Stinna Tange Kaastrup was third with 21 per cent.

Chinese powerlifter Guo Lingling and Swiss wheelchair racer Manuela Schaer were also nominated.

De Koning follows boccia world champion, Greg Polychronidis of Greece, who won in August, and Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, who won in July for sitting volleyball.

Athletes are nominated for the award by National Paralympic Committees or International Federations and the shortlist is decided by the IPC.

The IPC then releases the list of nominees and the overall winner is determined by a public vote on their website.