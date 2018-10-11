An attempt from Serik Konakbayev to expedite a hearing following his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over his exclusion from the list of candidates for International Boxing Association (AIBA) President has been backed by the governing body's Executive Committee.

In a statement, AIBA confirmed its ruling body supported the call for Konakbayev's hearing "to clarify the deadline for candidate application and nomination forms in regards to the upcoming election" to be fast-tracked.

The Kazakh is "requesting that his name be immediately included on the list of presidential candidates until CAS has renders its final decision".

Konakbayev's nomination forms for President were received on September 24, a day after the September 23 at midnight deadline set by AIBA in its statutes.

The President of the Asian Boxing Confederation claims, however, that his nominations should be valid under Swiss law as September 23 was a Sunday and, therefore, not a working day.

Konakbayev was expected to challenge interim President Gafur Rakhimov in the election scheduled for AIBA's Congress in Moscow on November 3.

His omission from the list means Rakhimov, who remains on a United States Treasury Department sanctions list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", is set to be elected without a vote at the Congress.

The potential election of the Uzbek has put AIBA on a collision course with the IOC over its place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

The governance crisis at AIBA has put their place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 in serious jeopardy ©Getty Images

"Good governance and transparency are sound pillars in the new AIBA, which is why the AIBA Executive Committee immediately gave the order to support CAS in fast-tracking a hearing to clarify questions regarding the election process," said Rakhimov.

"I have said several times over the last weeks, the election procedure and rules currently in place are overly complicated and need to be changed.

"They were put there by the previous administration and previous executive director, unfortunately we must follow them as they are part of our statues.

"However, while they are bizarre, they should not hinder or hurt the democratic process of our organisation.

"If we can do anything to clarify the situation then we must do so, the more candidates we have vying for all positions the better."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has explicitly warned that Rakhimov's candidacy puts boxing's place on the Olympic programme in serious jeopardy.

The IOC has "maintained its freeze on all contacts with AIBA except at a working level" because of the issues at the troubled governing body, including Rakhimov's election as President.

It has led to concern within the AIBA membership over boxing's future as an Olympic sport, although the IOC offered hope here last week when they promised to "do its upmost to ensure that the athletes do not have to suffer under these circumstances and will protect their Olympic dream".

The IOC also warned, though, that their recognition of AIBA as an International Federation was in doubt owing to the ongoing issues within the governing body.