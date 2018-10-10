The newly-formed Australian blind football and futsal national teams have competed in their first international tournaments in Asia.

Australia's recently formed blind football team traveled to India to play the Indian national team twice and participate in joint training sessions in Kochi.

India came out on top in the two games, winning 2-0 and 5-0.

On the final day, the teams exchanged gifts and national team shirts.

"We had a great time in Kochi," Dave Connolly, the Australian national team co-ordinator, said.

"We had two tough games, but the players and coaches have learned so much.

"We will host four national team camps in 2019 for our debut at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Blind Football Asian Championships, which will provide us with an opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games football five-a-side competition in Japan."

The Australian and Indian blind football teams after their games in Kochi ©IBSA

The Australian team featured Shae Skinner, the only female player.

"It was a privilege to be selected for the national team's trip to India," she said.

"It was a great experience that I won't forget.

"I want to get more women interested in blind football so we can create the first Australian women's blind football national team."

The Australian B2-B3 national futsal team also competed in their first international competition, this one in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

This featured a joint training session and three games against Malaysia.

Australia lost the first game 7-5, but won the second game 6-5.

Their final game ended in a 3-0 defeat.

They will continue to prepare for the 2021 IBSA Partially Sighted Futsal World Championships.