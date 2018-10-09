International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons and International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) head Morinari Watanabe were among the nine elected as members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Session here today.

Parsons and Watanabe, whose membership is tied to their roles with their International Federations, received 71 and 76 votes respectively.

All five proposed for individual membership were elected, including Italian National Olympic Committee head Giovanni Malagò, who will officially become part of sport's most exclusive club from January 1.

This is because there are already two individual members from Italy - Franco Carraro and Mario Pescante, whose term concludes at the end of the year.

The Italian is joined by Lithuanian Olympic Committee President Daina Gudzineviciute, Camilo Perez López Moreira, President of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, Samira Asghari, a peace and human rights advocate in Afghanistan who is a member of the IOC Athletes' Entourage Commission, and first vice-president of the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee Felicite Rwemarika.

William Blick and Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, Presidents of the NOCs in Uganda and Bhutan respectively, were also elected with comfortable majorities.

Their membership is linked to their functions as the head of their respective NOCs.

Today's vote sees the number of IOC members go above the 100 mark.

