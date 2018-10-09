Eight more International Federations (IFs) are adopting ".sport" domain names for their websites, which have been delivered by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

The International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation, the International Shooting Sport Federation, the International Netball Federation, the International Dragon Boat Federation, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, the World Karate Federation, the World DanceSport Federation and the International Padel Federation will all now use the .sport domain.

Since the application process for the domain opened on September 4, more than 100 global brands, media agencies and event organisers have applied.

This includes the International Gymnastic Federation, the Badminton World Federation and the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation are one of eight International Federations to adopt the .sport domain delivered by GAISF ©Getty Images

The .sport domain name allows brands to become distinct in a crowded digital world, it is claimed, becoming easily searchable and globally recognised.

"It is exciting to see so many IFs apply for a .sport extension and present their ideas for maximising the benefits that the domain offers," said Pierre Germeau, GAISF's Head of Digital.

"It is becoming clear, across the entire sports movement, that .sport offers a respected and trustworthy online presence that can be tailored to the individual needs of the federation, organisation, brand or team."