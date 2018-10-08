Breaking and roller speed skating medals were won for the first time at the Youth Olympic Games as the second day of competition in Buenos Aires saw the new events come to the fore.

The breaking competitions have been among the most publicised in the build-up to the Games in Argentina’s capital, with competitors having participated in the first online qualification process in an Olympic event.

The dance event took place at the playground venue in the Urban Park here, while athletes had their own dance names.

Russia’s Bumblebee emerged as the winner of the “B-Boys” gold medal battle as he beat Martin from France 4-0, while Shigekix from Japan took the bronze.

In the “B-Girls” final, Japan’s Ram beat Canada’s Emma 4-0 to secure top spot on the podium.

Yell from South Korea would round off the medal positions.

Roller speed skating powerhouses Colombia showed they have upcoming talent in their youth ranks, as their athletes won the sport’s first Youth Olympic titles today.

Gabriela Rueda triumphed in the women's combined event competition, with France's Hororine Barrault forced to settle for the silver medal.

Bronze was claimed by Giorgia Valanzano of Italy.

Jhony Andres Reina topped the podium in the men’s event ahead of Italian Vincenzo Maiorca and Merijn Scheperkamp of The Netherlands.

Eight swimming gold medals were awarded on the second day of competition ©Getty Images

The second day of competition had begun with Denmark’s Stephanie Laura Grundsoee winning the women’s 10 metres air rifle event with a score of 248.7.

India’s Mehuli Ghosh and Marija Malic of Serbia scored 248.0 and 226.2 to round off the podium.

New Zealand’s Dylan McCullough led the men’s triathlon event from gun to tape as he crossed the line in a winning time of 53min 27sec, with nearest challenger Alexandre Montez of Portugal ending 12 seconds behind.

Alessio Crociani of Italy managed a time of 53:45 to earn bronze.

Success for Russia and Hungary continued in Argentina’s capital as their judokas Irena Kubulova and Szofi Ozbas respectively won the women’s under 52 kilogram and under 63kg events.

Romania’s Adrian Sulca was victorious in the men’s under 81kg division.

The Hungarian team now boast five gold medals in total, with Blanka Berecz having bolstered their tally by winning the women’s 200m butterfly event in the pool.

Her compatriot Kristof Milak earned his second title in two days, as he added the men’s 200m freestyle crown to his 400m gold.

Kliment Kolesnikov and Daria Vaskina completed a men’s and women’s 100m backstroke double for Russia, while Lithuania’s Agne Seleikaite, Norway’s Tomoe Hvas and China’s Jiajun Sun also secured individual golds in the pool.