Serbia became the first team to qualify for the top six at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's World Volleyball Championship in Japan.

The Serbians beat Germany 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya to book their place in the final six of the competition.

They are not only unbeaten at the tournament but have not dropped a single set in any of the seven matches they have played.

The Netherlands, Japan and Brazil are now battling it out to secure the remaining two qualification spots in Pool E.

The Netherlands beat the Dominican Republic 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 and Japan were victorious against Puerto Rico 25-22, 25-14, 25-18.

Brazil, meanwhile, recorded a 3-1 win over Mexico, beating them 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19.

Serbia celebrate beating Germany at the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championships ©Getty Images

In Pool F, played at the Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium, Italy, the United States, China and Russia can still qualify for the top six.

Italy beat Thailand 25-15, 25-12, 25-15 and the US won against Turkey 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

China eased past Azerbaijan 25-17, 25-16, 25- 7 and Russia defeated 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19.

The remaining five qualifying teams are set to be decided when the action resumes on Wednesday and Thursday (October 10 and 11).