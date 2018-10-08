Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) could be rolled out in schools if it is a success at next year's European Games in Minsk, it has been claimed.

The project, a new mixed team format of the sport, has been developed in time to make its debut at Minsk 2019.

Held over two hours, DNA sees teams of men and women vie for supremacy in 10 events, which organisers say embraces "the basic athletics building-blocks of running, jumping and throwing".

Disciplines include the "Track'athlon" - an athletics assault course featuring a sled run, shot put toss, standing long jump, water jump, medicine ball run and parachute run - as well as "The Hunt", a distance-medley race in which the best-performing teams in the first nine events will get a proportionate head start.

The format was tested on September 27 at the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk.

Six regional teams from across Belarus took part and technical staff were given a first opportunity to officiate a DNA competition.

European Athletics Council member Libor Varhaník, in charge of the project, hailed the trial as a success.

European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen hopes that DNA can be developed after it makes its debut at Minsk 2019 ©EOC

"What we will see in Minsk is only the tip of the iceberg," European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen said.

"We would very much like to see DNA being practiced at the grassroots level by athletes of all ages and abilities and we are considering many exciting new additions post-Minsk, including a digital component.

"DNA is designed so that it can be tailor-made to meet the particular needs of any team, club or school."

At Minsk 2019, the top 30 athletics nations in Europe are scheduled to compete in DNA.

The knockout tournament is due take place from June 23 to 28, with four competition days and two rest days.

Each team will feature up to 17 athletes and six reserves.

There will be 33 medals up for grabs in Minsk: gold, silver and bronze for the best team overall, and gold, silver and bronze for the best individual athletes in each of the 10 disciplines.

