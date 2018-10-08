Ahmed Shehzad has been banned for four months by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he "inadvertently consumed" a prohibited substance.

The ban has been backdated to the July 10 as the positive test result was discovered during the domestic Pakistan Cup.

Shehzad, who has represented 13 Test matches for Pakistan, pleaded guilty to violating anti-doping rules but stated that it was not his intention to gain an advantage from the substance.

"My doping case verdict is acceptable to me," Shehzad wrote on Twitter.

"I accept the sanction handed out by PCB.

"I inadvertently consumed a medicine, which as an experienced cricketer, I should have refrained from.

"I am fully committed to returning to cricket as soon as my ban is over [November 11]."

My doping case verdict is acceptable to me. I accept the sanction handed out by PCB. I inadvertently consumed a medicine which as an experienced cricketer I should have refrained from. I am fully committed to returning to cricket as soon as my ban is over (November 11, 2018.) — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 5, 2018

Shehzad added: "This is a lesson for me personally as well as my fellow cricketers and I hope to make a strong comeback from here."

The PCB announced that Shehzad’s suspension had been upgraded to a ban "for four months effective from 10th July 2018... for violating the board’s anti-doping rules".

Shehzad "accepts that he has committed the violations of the PCB rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance", the PCB statement added.

Shehzad will also deliver anti-doping lectures as part of his rehabilitation process, the PCB revealed.