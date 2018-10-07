The first medals of the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta have been awarded in badminton, powerlifting, swimming, and wheelchair fencing.

Swimmers from China, Japan and Uzbekistan received the gold medals in the swimming event.

China won five gold medals, with Xu Haijiao winning in the men's 200 metres individual medley SM8 and men's 50m freestyle S8.

Xu Jialing was victorious in the women's 200m individual medley SM9, Yang Hong getting gold in the men's 100m backstroke S6 and Ke Liting winning the women's 50m freestyle S7.

Japan won four gold medals.

Kitano Amisa won in the women's 200m freestyle S14, Yamada Takuro the men's 200m individual medley SM9 and Ike Airi in the women's 100m butterfly S10.

The relay team of Nakamura Tomotaro, Nara Erika, Narita Mayumi and Suzuki Takayuki won the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay event.

Uzbekistan had two gold medalists, Horlin Dmitriy and Toshpulatova Shokhsanamkhon, in the men's 400m freestyle S13 and women's 400m freestyle S13 respectively.

Congratulations for all Para Swimming medalists! The first matches were held on October 7, 2018, at GBK Aquatic Center. There were 23 countries that participated in today’s matches. pic.twitter.com/G4uwAFRYrR — Asian Para Games 2018 (@asianpg2018) October 7, 2018

Medals in badminton were awarded in the men's team standing SL3-SU5 event, with the Indonesian team of Setiawan Fredy, Anrimusthi Dheva, Prawiranegara Hafizh Briliansyah and Susanto Hary winning gold.

Malaysia won the silver medal and India and Thailand the bronze.

Three powerlifting events were held today.

In the women's 41 kilograms event, China's Cui Zhe won the gold medal Widiasih Ni Nengah of Indonesia silver and Baddour Noura of the Syrian Arab Republic the bronze.

The women's 45kg event saw Guo Lingling of China claim victory, Guion Achelle of the Philippines second and Solodukhina Alina of Kazakhstan third.

Laophakdee Pia of Lao People's Democratic Republic came first in the men's 49kg category, ahead of Indian pair Farman Basha and Parmjeet Kumar.

China won all four gold medals awarded in wheelchair fencing.

Zhou Jingjing won the women's foil category B, Sun Kang the men's foil category A, Yu Chui Yee the women's foil category A and Hu Daolaing men's foil category B.

Action is due to continue tomorrow in an Games consisting of 18 different sports with almost 3,000 athletes from 43 countries taking part.