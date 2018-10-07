Belgium won the Longines International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Jumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona with a total of 12 penalties.

The event was held at the Real Club de Polo in the Spanish city and featured eight nations competing for the title.

Belgium finished with 12 penalties and a combined time of 228.40sec.

Nicola Philippaerts rode H&M Harley V. Bisschop to post Belgium’s quickest time of 74.77 and was joined by Niels Bruynseels riding Gancia de Muze.

Claire Z was ridden by Pieter Devos and Jos Verlooy on Caracas completed the four-person winning team.

Champs! 🎉🏆 What a spectacular day with poles falling left, right and centre on a very testing track of the @LonginesEq #FEINationsCup Final!



Soaring in the ☀️, it was brilliant @equibel who dug deep for the win and took the title with 12 penalty points at @CSIOBarcelona! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hl0j2SAo5d — The FEI (@FEI_Global) October 7, 2018

Second place went to France, who had a quicker combined time than Belgium but conceded 16 penalties to push them into silver.

Kevin Staut, Cedric Angot, Mathieu Billot and Olivier Robert rode For joy Van’T Zorgvliet HDC, Saxo de la Cour, Quel Filou 13 and Eros in a time of 223.69.

Ireland’s team came third with 16 penalties but their time of 231.13 was slower than the French.

Darragh Kenny received eight penalties on Balou Du Revention as both Anthony Condon and Billy Twomey picked up four penalties on their mounts.

Michael G Duffy and Lapuccino 2 completed the Irish riders.