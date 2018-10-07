International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has warned Russia the payment of outstanding fees will not lead to an automatic lifting of the country's suspension as he admitted he thought the issue would have been resolved by now.

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has made an initial contribution of €6,000 (£5,000/$7,000) towards the total cost of €257,500 (£229,000/$303,000) the IPC is demanding to cover the losses incurred by the doping scandal.

It is the last remaining criteria the RPC must meet in order to have their ban imposed by the IPC lifted.

Once the remaining balance is paid, the IPC Taskforce will convene before making a recommendation to the Governing Board, who will take the final decision on Russia's reinstatement.

The final payment does not guarantee the lifting of the Russian suspension, however, as Parsons warned other factors could be taken into account by the Taskforce.

This includes the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) maintaining compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA has told Russia to hand over samples and data from the Moscow Laboratory by December 31 or their ban will be reimposed.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said he thought the money would have been paid by now ©Getty Images

"The payment is black or white - they have either paid or not paid and there is no interpretation," Parsons, here for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session, due to start here tomorrow, said.

"The Taskforce can say they’ve met the criteria, not met the criteria or they met the criteria in the same way as WADA did.

"Let’s not bring additional criteria but let's put some mechanisms in place.

"For example, what if on December 31 they don’t deliver what they have to do to WADA and WADA turn them non-compliant again, our taskforce has to deal with issues like that.

"In my view, it is not only a matter of yes or no, it is a little bit broader than that."

Parsons claimed the IPC were "confident" the rest would be paid as it was "not a huge amount of money, especially when you compare it to the International Olympic Committee case".

The IOC fined the Russian Olympic Committee $15 million (£11.5 million/€13 million) as punishment for the country's "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at major events including Sochi 2014.

"I am very optimistic, there is a lot of paper work that needs to be done," said Parsons.

"The will is there from the RPC and progress has been made so far.

"We are moving forward with that and they understand they need to pay but they need to provide documents so they can make the payments.

"We don’t have any timeline but progress is being made at a very good pace.

"By now, we thought that this was going to be solved and the payment would have been made."

The International Paralympic Committee were praised for their tough stance on Russia during a session on doping at the Olympism in Action Forum in Buenos Aires ©IOC

The IPC, along with the International Association of Athletics Federations, have been held up as an example by how governing bodies should have dealt with the Russian scandal.

The IPC banned Russia on the eve of the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro following publication of the McLaren Report which claimed a total of 35 doping samples involving Russian Paralympic athletes between 2012 and 2015 were covered-up.

According to the second part of the McLaren Report, delivered in December 2016, six unnamed Russian gold medallists at Sochi 2014 were found to have had their urine samples tampered with.

The suspension was extended earlier this year by the IPC to include Pyeongchang 2018 and Russian athletes were forced to compete as neutral athletes.