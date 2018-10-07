The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) and Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) held a sport administrators workshop for Volleyball Administrators.

A group of 25 volleyball administrators attended the workshop held at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC).

Zambia's Ministry of Youth, Sports and Child Development Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa officially opened the workshop and NOCZ Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi directed it.

Speakers at the workshop included Ministry of Youth, Sports and Child Development Director of Sports Bessie Chelemu and Sport Administrator Mwembe Kaona.

Participants on the Sports Administrators Workshop after they had completed the course ©NOCZ

Many topics were discussed, such as Olympism, communication, sports leadership, ethics in sport and anti-doping.

Participants were encouraged to continue to develop volleyball across Zambia.

At the end of the workshop, the participants of the workshop received certificates from the OYDC Board chairperson Shakalima Simangolwa.