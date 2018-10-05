Japan's US Open champion Naomi Osaka wins five games in a row to come back from a set deficit to win her quarter-final against home favourite Zhang Shuai at the China Open i Beijing.

Zhang took the first set at the National Tennis Center and was 4-1 up in the second set against Osaka before a turnaround saw her win five consecutive games to take it to a deciding set.

Osaka advances to the semi-finals after the 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory in this Women's Tennis Association Premier Mandatory event.

It took two hours and 33 minutes to get the win, but the number eight seed overcame her 66 unforced errors to progress.

"She's such an incredible player and it was really hard to play against her here," Osaka said on-court after the match.

"I'm just thinking one match at a time, and it can only get harder from here."

After making history becoming the first Japanese player to win a major, Osaka continued to write records as she is now the first woman from that country to reach the semi-finals of the China Open since the event began in 2004.

Osaka is now due face Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.

Sevastova was a US Open semi-finalist and Osaka admitted she expects a difficult contest.

"I've played Sevastova twice, and both were on hard courts," she said.

"I know that she's a great player.

"Everyone knows this.

"It's like at this round, of course you have to be good."

Denmark's world number two Caroline Wozniaki is on course for success at the China Open in Beijing but first must beat China's Wang Qiang in the semi-final ©Getty Images

Osaka added: "I'm expecting a really hard match.

"I know that she's going to fight really hard.

"I didn't even notice until yesterday that I've never won a round here.

"Hopefully I keep the momentum."

China’s Wang Qiang has also qualified for the semi-finals where she is scheduled to face world number two Caroline Wozniaki.

The Chinese number one won 7-5, 7-5 against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka to set up the semi-final against the top-ranked for the tournament Danish player.

Wozniaki eased past her quarter-final opponent, Czech Kateřina Siniaková 6-2, 6-3.

In the men’s ATP Beijing Open, number one seed, Juan Martin del Potro is a set closer to his 22nd tour-level title as he’s safely through to the semi-finals.

The Argentine defeated Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour in this ATP World Tour 500 series event.

Attempting to halt del Potro’s run is next set to be Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

The fourth seed beat Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics in the quarter-finals 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Kyle Edmund of Great Britain is set to play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second semi-final.