The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Jumping Nations Cup Final will get underway tomorrow in Barcelona.

Fifteen countries will be in action in all at the Real Club de Polo, which is hosting the event for the sixth year in a row.

Described by the FEI as "the most important competition in the international equestrian calendar" the event begins tomorrow with the opening round.

Only the top eight nations will qualify for Sunday's (October 7) final with the rest having to make do with a spot in Saturday's (October 6) Challenge Cup.

The event has extra spice this year as it comes just two weeks after the World Equestrian Games in Tyron in the United States.

Hosts the US won the team jumping event on home soil, with Sweden second and Germany third.

It sets things up nicely for another battle between the Americans and Swedes, who were only separated in Tyron after a jump-off.

Steve Guerdat will spearhead a strong Swiss team ©Getty Images

However, Laura Kraut is the only US rider from their winning side to make the trip to Spain.

Germany, meanwhile, have not named individual Tyron winner Simone Blum in their line-up.

Defending Nations Cup champions The Netherlands left Tyron without a medal, although they did finish in the top six to earn a qualifying spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

They have picked three of their Tyron team to compete at the 1992 Olympic venue as they bid to make amends.

Switzerland were fourth in Tyron and have named individual World Equestrian Games bronze medallist and London 2012 Olympic jumping champion Steve Guerdat in their side for Barcelona.

A €1.3 million (£1.1 million/$1.5 million) prize pot has been set for the event.