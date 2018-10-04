International Boxing Association (AIBA) Interim President Gafur Rakhimov has been banned from attending the Summer Youth Olympic Games here by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), insidethegames can reveal.

IOC director general Christophe de Kepper confirmed in a letter to all 203 AIBA National Federations, seen by insidethegames, that Rakhimov "will not be accredited for the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018".

The IOC has "maintained its freeze on all contacts with AIBA except at a working level", De Kepper adds, because of a governance crisis which has put boxing's place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 in serious jeopardy.

"Independent oversight of the refereeing and judging" of the Games here has also been required by the IOC following the scandal involving the officials who oversaw the boxing event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"We believe it is important to communicate this directly to all National Federations in order for you to have a clear understanding of the serious ongoing concerns of the IOC Executive Board and avoid any misunderstandings regarding these concerns," De Kepper wrote.

The letter from Christophe De Kepper was sent to AIBA yesterday ©ITG

It followed a statement yesterday from the IOC Executive Board, who reiterated Rakhimov's potential election as President and AIBA Executive Committee members misleading the membership regarding the direct warnings from were contributing to boxing's Olympic place remaining under threat.

The IOC promised yesterday, however, that they would "do its upmost to ensure that the athletes do not have to suffer under these circumstances and will protect their Olympic dream".

The IOC also warned, though, that their recognition of AIBA as an International Federation was in doubt owing to the ongoing issues within the governing body.

Removing the recognition of AIBA would mean they would be not able to organise an Olympic boxing competition.

IOC Presidential spokesperson Mark Adams declined to give further details on how they would go about ensuring an Olympic boxing event is still held at Tokyo 2020 even if they sanction AIBA but insidethegames understands a new organisation could be specially established to oversee competition in the Japanese capital.

The decision from the AIBA Executive Committee to suspend executive vice-president Franco Falcinelli was also criticised by IOC President Thomas Bach.

Falcinelli had called the Executive Committee to support Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev instead of Rakhimov in the campaign for AIBA President following the threats from the IOC concerning boxing's slot on the Olympic programme.

Executive Committee member Terry Smith claimed this was in breach of AIBA's statues and bylaws and the case against the Italian has now been referred to the AIBA Disciplinary Commission.

"We have seen some decisions which are hard to understand – to try to suspend because he has advised his colleagues about the IOC about the content of the letter [sent by IOC chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli]," said Bach.

"It is really a difficult to understand why this could be the reason for a suspension."

Uzbekistan's Gafur Rakhimov will not be in attendance at Buenos Aires 2018 after the IOC refused to accredit him ©Getty Images

The crisis relates to Rakhimov assuming the position of President on a permanent basis as he is the only candidate for the top job.

Rakhimov remains on a United States Treasury Department sanctions list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals".

It means he cannot travel to the US and countries within the European Union but there are no restrictions on visits to Argentina.

The statement from the IOC following an Executive Board meeting here yesterday also said the "misleading communication within the AIBA membership regarding the IOC's position" was another key concern.

insidethegames understands this refers to letters sent by Smith to fellow Executive Committee members and National Federations, contradicting direct warnings from the IOC concerning Rakhimov's candidacy.

"We have been made aware of communication within AIBA where some leading people are pretending all of the issues with the IOC regarding refereeing, governance and others have been solved," said Bach.

"It is this overall picture which leads to this major concerns."

Rakhimov was officially confirmed as the only candidate to become the new President of AIBA yesterday after the organisation revealed Konakbayev had not received the required 20 nominations to stand.

The Uzbek is now set to be elected President on a permanent basis at the AIBA Congress in Moscow on November 2 and 3, although Konakbayev is expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

insidethegames has contacted AIBA for a comment.