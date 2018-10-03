Commonwealth Games Canada (CGC) will invite cities in the country to express interest in hosting the 2030 event in November.

The governing body confirmed the move after members at their Annual General Meeting gave their support to Canada hosting the Games in 12 years' time.

Hosting in 2030 would have special significance to the country as it would mark 100 years after they staged the first event - known then as the British Empire Games - in Hamilton in 1930.

"Members confirmed their support for Canada to host the centennial Commonwealth Games in 2030, bringing the Games home to Canada where they were founded in 1930," a tweet said.

"An Invitation to express interest will be sent to selected Canadian cities this November."

In March, CGC confirmed that they would ask to be awarded the event without the need for a formal bid process.

Hamilton hosted the first British Empire Games in 1930 ©Wikipedia

Brian MacPherson, the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Canada, is hoping that the request will be looked upon favourably by other countries because of the dates involved.

The Games have not taken place in Canada since Victoria 1994 but a "number of cities" are already said to be interested in 2030.

Councillors in Hamilton narrowly voted against putting their city forward in September 2017, however.

Victoria had hoped to put a bid together to replace Durban as host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after the South African city were stripped of the event following its failure to meet a series of financial deadlines.

The Provincial and State Governments refused to back the proposal, though, and the Games were awarded instead to Birmingham in England.

Edmonton had bid for the 2022 Games but withdrew due to falling oil prices to leave Durban as the only candidate.

"It is great to hear Canada's enthusiasm for participating in a future Commonwealth Games bid process," the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) told insidethegames in March.

"The CGF looks forward to announcing more details on future Games bidding process in due course."