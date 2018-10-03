The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) have named Natalie Dunman as their interim performance director for the British Skeleton world class performance programme (WCPP).

Dunman has taken up the post for a period of up to 12 months on a secondment from her role as UK Sport head of performance pathways.

She takes over from Andi Schmid, who stepped down as performance director in August.

It followed a successful 17-year spell in the role for the Austrian, who helped lead Britain to multiple medal successes, including a hat-trick of medals at Pyeongchang 2018 where Lizzy Yarnold defended her Olympic title.

Dom Parsons claimed silver in the men's competition, while Laura Dees secured bronze in the women's event.

BBSA chairman Christopher Rodrigues welcomed Dunman to the post and claimed she was the right candidate to lead the organisation.

"We are delighted to be able to name Natalie as our interim performance director for British Skeleton," Rodrigues said.

"Natalie was an exceptional candidate for the role and I am sure she will be an asset to the team.

"The British Skeleton WCPP has been hugely successful since the sport's re-introduction to the Olympic Winter Games in 2002 and we believe Natalie is the right person to drive the team forward in their quest to continue that success.

"We look forward to welcoming Natalie to Bath and we thank UK Sport for facilitating Natalie's secondment."

Natalie Dunman succeeds Andi Schmid, who stepped down after 17 years in the role in August ©Getty Images

Dunman was formerly the lead talent scientist at the English Institute of Sport, while her role at UK Sport has seen her tasked with supporting sports to build world leading pathway programmes.

The position also saw her lead efforts to develop cutting edge initiatives in athlete development and progression, to ensure the country’s continued success at future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"I'm very excited to be joining the BBSA and the British Skeleton programme,” said Dunman.

"I watched the team do so well in Pyeongchang in February and I know they are a special group of people, both on and off the ice.

"I've worked with the skeleton programme at various times during the last 10 years - including designing and delivering the talent identification programme that discovered Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas - and I feel privileged to be working with and supporting such a great team of athletes, coaches and staff.

"They have a track record of medals at all levels and my aim now is to help them continue on that successful path towards the Beijing 2022 Games."