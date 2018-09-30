American Zach Lund has been named as head performance director at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation of Ghana.

The 39-year-old former skeleton athlete won the overall World Cup title in the sport in 2007.

He also won World Championship bronze in St Moritz in Switzerland in the same year, before adding a medal of the same colour in the mixed team event a year later in Altenberg in Germany.

Lund finished fifth at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canadian city Vancouver and has worked as a coach of the United States skeleton team since 2012.

As an African country, Ghana faces obvious challenges when it comes to winter sport development but Akwasi Frimpong made history at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February by representing the nation in skeleton.

"I have 20 years of experience being an athlete and a coach," Lund said.

"I know I can bring the knowledge and experience.

"It's not about the nation winning medals.

Akwasi Frimpong represented Ghana in skeleton at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"It's about being with people who are there for the right reasons.

"The Olympics are about bringing people together."

Frimpong established the Ghanaian governing body himself.

He was formerly part of the Dutch bobsleigh team and finished 30th and last in the skeleton in Pyeongchang.

"He [Lund] is more than just a coach," said Frimpong.

"He is a mentor and we are blessed to have him on board.

"In 2022, Team Ghana wants to do more than just participate.

"We want to be competitive and Olympic level direction is necessary."

Interested athletes with Ghanaian roots have already been invited to attend a training event in Salt Lake City in the US.