Ukrainian Para Nordic skier Natalia Rubanovska has been stripped of three World Cup medals and given a two-year suspension after she tested positive for a banned substance.

In a statement, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed Rubanovska failed a drugs test during an out-of-competition test prior to the World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup in Oberried in Germany in January.

The Ukrainian, who has a visual impairment, tested positive for masking agent Furosemide.

She has been forced to return the bronze medal she won in the women’s biathlon 10 kilometres vision impaired race in Oberried, as well as the two bronze medals she claimed at the World Cup in Vuokatti in Finland the following month.

Rubanovska had finished third in the women’s biathlon 6km vision impaired and biathlon 12.5km vision impaired.

Her medal from Oberried will be given to Russian Marina Galitsyna and guide Maksim Pirogov, who competed as neutrals owing to the IPC's suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

The Ukrainian athlete's ban has been backdated to February and she will be free to return to competition on 26 February 2020.

"The IPC would like to remind all athletes about the risks associated with using supplements, and that the principle of strict liability applies to anti-doping matters," the IPC said in a statement.

"Therefore, each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample, and that an anti-doping rule violation occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault."