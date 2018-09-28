The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has revealed the playing schedule for the 2018 Women's Champions Trophy in Changzhou in China.

The tournament, featuring six of the world's best international teams, will go ahead from November 17 to 25 at the Wijun Hockey Stadium.

Playing in the competition will be the hosts China, reigning World Cup and World League champions The Netherlands, 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain and the previous Champions Trophy winners Argentina, who all qualified automatically.

They will be joined by the Tokyo 2020 hosts and recent Asian Games champions Japan, and the reigning Oceania champions Australia, who were invited by the FIH.

The teams will play over nine days, with rest days scheduled for November 19, November 21 and November 23.

The tournament will begin with hosts China up against the 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain ©Getty Images

The final will be played at 6.30pm local time on November 25, with the bronze medal match going ahead earlier that day at 4.15pm.

The tournament will be opened by a match between hosts China and the Rio 2016 Olympic champions Britain at 2pm on November 17, before Argentina play Australia and The Netherlands face Japan.

Tickets for the event will go on sale "within the next few weeks".

It will be the last edition of the event as the International Hockey Federation is removing the competition in favour of its new home and away Pro League.

You can see the full schedule here.