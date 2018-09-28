A set of goods officially licensed by the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC), which feature a number of famous Japanese animation characters, have gone on sale.

Comprising of T-shirts and badges, the designs feature eight Japanese animation characters known worldwide.

They have been placed on sale as part of a bid to build excitement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The products depict each character as "unique" but all are united in their support for the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams.

One of the designs created for a new range of products officially licensed by the JOC and JPC to promote Tokyo 2020 ©Tokyo 2020

Multiple Japanese publishers have collaborated on the products in an effort to engage people, both in Japan and overseas, with Tokyo 2020.

All of the merchandise is available to buy in official Tokyo 2020 stores.

Prices start at ¥1,000 (£7/$9/€8).

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will run between July 24 and August 9.

They will be followed by the Paralympics between August 25 and September 6.