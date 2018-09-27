Germany has today been awarded the hosting rights for the 2024 UEFA European Championship after the country was chosen ahead of Turkey.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin revealed Germany as the winning bid following a vote of the organisation's Executive Committee in Nyon today.

Germany received 12 votes and Turkey claimed four, while there was one abstention.

"Let me offer my congratulations to both the German and Turkish football associations for their excellent bids," said Čeferin.

"I am really looking forward to another celebration of the best of European national team football in 2024 and I know that Germany will be fantastic hosts and that we will see a wonderful tournament both on and off the pitch."

Germany was considered the favourite during the campaign owing to the nation's proven track record of staging major football events.

The defeat for Turkey marks their fourth unsuccessful bid for the event having also lost out for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 editions of UEFA's flagship tournament.

"I would like to thank the UEFA Executive Commitee for the unbelievable trust," German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel said.

"I feel a sense of responsibility.

"We will do everything in our power to live up to the expectations."

Germany's bid was given a boost last week when UEFA published their evaluation reports on both candidates for the 2024 tournament.

Several concerns and risks were highlighted by UEFA on the Turkish proposal, including the level of training facilities, human-rights assurances and infrastructure and transport links.

Summing up the German bid, UEFA said "all political and football structures" are in place and the country has a "long and stable history" of successful events.

The DFB have been criticised by fan groups and supporters during the campaign, however, and protests took place at Bundesliga matches last weekend.

The DFB promoted the Euro 2024 bid at games across the country using their "United By Football: Together in the center of Europe” slogan.

In response, fans at grounds including top division sides Stuttgart and Leverkusen mocked the slogan, displaying banners with the phrase "United by Money: Corrupt in the center of Europe".

Stalled talks over fan rights, the commercialisation of the game in Germany and other fan-related issues were among the reasons behind the protests.

Former Germany international Philip Lahm served as head of the bid and is expected to take on the same role at the Organising Committee for Euro 2024.

A total of 10 stadiums will host matches at the event in six years' time, with the final due to be played at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, where the 2006 World Cup final and the 2009 World Athletics Championships took place.

The UEFA Executive Committee also approved the use of Video Assistant Referees during next season's Champions League, the premier club competition in Europe, following its trial at the World Cup in Russia earlier this year.

The technology will also feature at UEFA Euro 2020,which will be held in multiple cities across the continent.