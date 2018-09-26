Four-time Olympic ice hockey champion Caroline Ouellette has announced her retirement from the sport.

The 39-year-old Canadian won four consecutive Olympic gold medals at Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

Ouellette also won six world titles during a glittering career and retires from the Canadian team as their third-highest scorer.

She bagged 242 points - 87 goals and 155 assists - in 220 games for her country.

The forward will remain active in the game in the coaching ranks.

"What a privilege it was to play for Canada, I cherished every moment and loved every minute of it," said Ouellette.

"I shared my passion for hockey with great team-mates, coaches and staff members that will remain lifelong friends.

"My journey with Team Canada taught me the importance of outstanding teamwork, the desire to always want to be better, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Caroline Ouellette will now concentrate on coaching ©Getty Images

"I'm excited with what is ahead for me in my new passions, one as a mum and the other as a coach.

"I am thrilled and thankful to come back with Hockey Canada as part of the coaching staff for the 2018-2019 season.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me.

"A special thanks to my family who always believed in me and my dreams."

Ouellette's medal haul also includes six silvers at the World Championships.

"On behalf of everyone at Hockey Canada, we want to thank Caroline for her dedication and commitment to Canada's national women's team throughout her highly decorated career," said Tom Renney, Hockey Canada's chief executive.

"Everything she has accomplished for Canada has been an inspiration and example for the next generation of young women who will proudly wear the red and white.

"As a four-time Olympian, she leaves behind an incredible legacy and we wish her all the best in the future."