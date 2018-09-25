International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has opened a new state-of-the-art judo training centre in Baku as the world’s best continue to contest the World Judo Championships here.

The Sumqayit Judo Training Centre was officially opened by Vizer, Azad Rahimov, the Youth and Sport Minister of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) President Robnag Abdullayev.

A permanent and sizable dojo is located on the first floor of the centre, where the delegation of officials and members of the press gathered to inaugurate it.

The project has been funded by the AJF, who hope it will become a key base for the country’s top judoka.

After their visit to the new centre, the delegation also visited the Olympic stadium in the city, which was the main venue for the 2015 European Games.

The stadium is also the currently location of the national training centre.

The delegation also toured the current national training centre where the country's top judoka were training ©IJF

"I would like firstly to congratulate you all for the excellent organisation of the World Championships,” said Vizer.

"I want to thank the government of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, I thank you all for everything you have done towards the success of this event.

"Judo is not only an Olympic sport, judo is an educational tool and is a sport which offers integration through a deep set of values.

"The champions are very important but is more important to be champions in life.

"Judo has a role to play in this and to help to develop societies.

"I am very impressed with the centre.

"I am pleased by the level of importance value which Azerbaijan has for sport and our sport of judo is proud of all of you and everything you have achieved.

"I wish all the best to you in sport and in life.”