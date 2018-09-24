Over 7,00 children have taken part in the National Paralympic Athletes' Day organised by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).

The festival took place in 48 cities around Brazil, with children and teenagers experiencing Para sports for the first time.

Paralympic and world champion sprinter Petrucio Ferreira of Brazil was among the participants, along with other Paralympians such as sprinter Terezinha Guilhermina, blind footballers Ricardinho and Jefinho, cross-country star Aline Rocha and swimmers Patricia Santos and Camille Rodrigues.

Seven-year-old Rian Mendes had the opportunity to race Ferreira in Joao Pessoa, where both Mendes and the Paralympic gold medallist come from.

Terezinha Guilhermina was among the participants ©Getty Images

"It was really nice to meet Petrucio," Mendes said.

"I had a lot of fun and one day I want to be a champion like him."

"It is a pleasure to be involved and I feel very happy to see so many kids practicing Para sport," Ferreira said.

"It is a great initiative from CPB to bring a new generation to the sport."

Two-time Paralympic champion in blind football and CPB President Mizael Conrado claimed the event was one of the best ever organised by the CPB.

"CPB has expanded the frontiers of Para sport in Brazil to show to all Brazilians what the sport represents for people with disabilities," he said.

"We believe in this model to bring opportunities through sport and I feel very emotional with this event."

CPB plan to hold the event again in 2019 in more cities around Brazil, whose capital Rio de Janeiro staged the 2016 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.